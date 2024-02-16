Liverpool suffer major blow as £67m star picks up injury day before Brentford clash

Liverpool have been dealt another major injury blow as Alisson Becker has picked up a problem with his hamstring a day before the Reds travel to Brentford.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazil international is out of Saturday’s Premier League match having sustained the injury during a training session on Friday.

The goalkeeper has remained on Merseyside to undergo further checks on the injury and is expected to be replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup on Saturday.

Alisson was also absent for Liverpool’s 3-1 over Burnley last weekend having suffered from illness but fans of the club were excited when it was confirmed this week that the Brazilian would return for the Brentford game.

Alisson has been one of Liverpool’s most important players since signing for the Merseyside club back in 2018 as part of a £67m deal with AS Roma.

This is a terrible time to get injured as a Liverpool player as the Reds play Brentford on Saturday and then Luton Town on Wednesday.

That’s before the Carabao Cup final next Sunday and fans of the club will be hoping that the Brazil star can somehow be fit for that match as Jurgen Klopp is already without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Wembley showpiece.