Ferdi Kadioglu, a 24-year-old utility player for Fenerbahce, is a target for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are constantly searching for players to add to their squad and support them in continuing to rule both Europe and England, according to a report by Fotomac.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with youngster Ferdi Kadioglu, and the Spanish manager plans to include him in his squad for next season.

For the Turkish team, the 24-year-old full-back has appeared in 181 games and contributed to 36 goals. In addition to being an incredible left-back, the Turkish international can also play as a right-back or right winger.

When Kadioglu was still a teenager, he signed for Fenerbahce in the summer of 2018. The Turkish team made an agreement to sign him because they saw potential in him. Since making the move, he has only become stronger.

Throughout the current season, he has been in incredible form. He has been a major contributor to their successful campaign as they aim to win the Super Liga. In his 33 appearances this season, he has been a pillar of the defense and has contributed to five goals. Several clubs have taken notice of his versatile and impressive performances.

Man City believe Kadioglu can work his way into the system of their manager. Guardiola plans to recruit a full-back before the new season because he’s had to frequently start one of his centre-backs as the left back. They will thus probably try to sign the defender, who is valued at €20 million, in the summer.

Even though he would still have two years remaining on his contract once the season ends, City have the resources enough to entice him to leave if their manager is truly interested in having him join the team.