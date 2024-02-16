Mikel Arteta could soon lose key man credited with making Arsenal title contenders

For the past few seasons, Mikel Arteta has been working hard to transform Arsenal into a footballing side in his own image.

It would be hard to argue that he hasn’t done exactly that, given that the Gunners are now a hard-working disciplined group.

With 14 games left to play in the current season, the North Londoners are very much in the title race too.

At present, they are sat third in the English top-flight, level on points with Man City (who have a game in hand) and just two away from table-toppers, Liverpool.

The match against Man City on March 31 is already looking to be one of the most important that Arteta’s side have left, and their success in any of their future matches will arguably be as much down to his No.2 Carlos Cuesta as Arteta himself.

As The Guardian (subscription required) note, Cuesta’s expertise has helped transfer the Gunners into the title contenders we see today.

To that end, he would be a huge loss to the club if he were tempted to move on to pastures new, but that looks to be the case.

The outlet are also reporting that Norwich City are interesting in potentially offering Cuesta the manager’s post at the end of the season if things don’t improve under David Wagner.

Should Arsenal enjoy a fine end to the season, that may just encourage him to stay at the Emirates.