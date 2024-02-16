Spurs chiefs fear Tottenham could lose big name to Liverpool

This season has seen a real shift in expectation at White Hart Lane, with Ange Postecoglou bringing the good times back to Tottenham Hotspur.

Even if Spurs fans had believed that the Australian would never be able to translate his successes from the Scottish Premiership to the English top-flight, they’d be the first to happily admit how wrong they were.

At present, with 14 games left of the 2023/24 season, they’re sat in the final Champions League place and are just from Man City in second place, and just two more away from table toppers, Liverpool.

It’s the Reds whom Tottenham chiefs appeared to be worried about too.

With Jurgen Klopp to depart the Anfield-based outfit at the end of the campaign, the club will actively be looking for his replacement.

Perhaps someone who plays a fresh brand of attacking, winning football that’s easy on the eye, much like the German has for the last nine years.

That description would perfectly describe Postecoglou’s outlook, and according to Football Insider, there’s a worry the Australian could jump ship if the Lilywhites don’t make it into the premier European competition.

The North Londoners are apparently “absolutely concerned Ange could go,” according to Pete O’Rourke on the outlet’s Football Insider’s Insider Track Podcast.