Last summer West Ham enjoyed an incredible transfer window in the end, thanks in no small part to the work of technical director, Tim Steidten.
Were it not for his prowess in the final days of the window, it’s unlikely that Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus at the very least will have signed on the dotted line for the East Londoners.
Along with James Ward-Prowse and to a slightly lesser extent, Dinos Mavropanos, all four have contributed brilliantly to the Hammers season so far.
Though David Moyes’ side have dropped off the pace in the last few games, there’s still plenty of time left this season for it to end successfully.
In a sign that you’re only as good as your next deal, however, Hammers chairman, David Sullivan, is apparently furious with Steidten after the club missed out on a deal in the January window.
According to Football Insider, a well-placed sourced described Sullivan as being “unhappy” with the 44-year-old, though the name of the player concerned isn’t mentioned.
If nothing else, this could well strengthen the German’s resolve to leave the club at the end of the season after apparent fall-outs with David Moyes over transfer targets.
With a potential position opening up at Liverpool, that would be hugely tempting at this point.
If Steidten identifies quality players but Moyes rejects them , Sullivan can’t be mad at Steidten . Most of the players that Moyes wants are too old and/or past it . Couple that with risk averse tactics that crush the creativity out of players and here we are with no chance creation at Westham . Notice that many players start well under Moyes before succumbing to the pressure of not losing the ball . If you want Westham to languish in mid table for the next ten years then keep Moyes , but to stand a chance of real glory keep Steidten and pay top dollar for the best manager available . No sacked or failed managers pleeeeeeease Mr Sullivan.
Phil you are bang on with your assessment! We are a big club acting like a small club ! We need Sullivan and Kretinsky to step up and fund rebuilding our squad and first team.We haven’t spent any money in real terms because ward prowse Alvarez paqueta and Mavropanos wer purchased with money from rice deal.Wheres the money from scamaca fornals Dawson benrahma and Vlasic gone? Also prize money,tv money and attendance money for euro win and sky tv money and premier league prize money? We must be sitting on a lot of money,yet we won’t spend any of it ? So step up Sullivan and Kretinsky and make us the team your faithful supporters deserve.COYI