Last summer West Ham enjoyed an incredible transfer window in the end, thanks in no small part to the work of technical director, Tim Steidten.

Were it not for his prowess in the final days of the window, it’s unlikely that Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus at the very least will have signed on the dotted line for the East Londoners.

Along with James Ward-Prowse and to a slightly lesser extent, Dinos Mavropanos, all four have contributed brilliantly to the Hammers season so far.

Though David Moyes’ side have dropped off the pace in the last few games, there’s still plenty of time left this season for it to end successfully.

In a sign that you’re only as good as your next deal, however, Hammers chairman, David Sullivan, is apparently furious with Steidten after the club missed out on a deal in the January window.

According to Football Insider, a well-placed sourced described Sullivan as being “unhappy” with the 44-year-old, though the name of the player concerned isn’t mentioned.

If nothing else, this could well strengthen the German’s resolve to leave the club at the end of the season after apparent fall-outs with David Moyes over transfer targets.

With a potential position opening up at Liverpool, that would be hugely tempting at this point.