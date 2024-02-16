Video: “Doesn’t seem to hang around” – Roy Keane unsure about Ashworth appointment by Man United

Roy Keane remains outspoken, particularly about former team Man United, and though he’s praised his old club for going after Dan Ashworth, he has sounded a note of caution.

Ashworth has done a great job wherever he’s been, whether that be the Football Association, Brighton and Hove Albion or, most recently, Newcastle United.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe can get the deal for him over the line it will be a real coup for the club.

“You’re talking about Dan Ashworth coming into Manchester United and being the best for the job, but he doesn’t seem to hang around for long,” Keane argued on the Stick to Football Podcast.

“He was at Brighton for a few years, and he’s only been at Newcastle for a couple seasons, so you have to look at that too. There’s no doubt he’s brilliant at his job, but who is to say he won’t leave in 18 months for Real Madrid or Barcelona.”