“Who cares?” – Tottenham boss comments on vacant Liverpool job

Liverpool are currently undergoing a search for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and one name that has been thrown up is Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach made the massive jump from Celtic to Tottenham last summer and has been a big hit with the Spurs faithful.

The North London club currently sit fourth in the Premier League but they have become one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and when asked about the vacant job at Anfield during his press conference on Friday, Postecoglou said he has not even thought about it.

“I don’t want to say anything about that because I don’t think that’s ever going to enter my brain space for what is my priorities in life and profession,” the Tottenham boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“If it’s just people throwing up names, who cares?”.

?? Postecoglou on links with Liverpool shortlist as new manager: "I don’t want to say anything about that because I don’t think that’s ever going to enter my brain space for what is my priorities in life and profession". "If it’s just people throwing up names, who cares?". pic.twitter.com/OHULK0ytfS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2024

Postecoglou would be an exciting appointment for Liverpool but it is very unlikely to happen given the fact that the former Celtic boss has just started in North London.

The Spurs coach has admitted in the past to being a Liverpool fan and it is probably a dream for him in the future but for now, the 58-year-old wants to concentrate on Tottenham and helping the North London club move forward.

Xabi Alonso is said to be the favourite for the Anfield role but only time will tell who will take over from Klopp on Merseyside.