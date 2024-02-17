Arsenal very interested in 22-year-old attacker with 15 goal contributions this season

Arsenal are keen on signing the Netherlands attacker Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato claims that several clubs are keen on the 22-year-old Bologna striker, but Arsenal are very interested in securing his services.

The talented young striker has nine goals and six assists to his name across all competitions, and he could prove to be a superb future investment for the Gunners. Arsenal need someone to compete with Gabriel Jesus for the starting spot and Zirkzee would be the ideal acquisition for them.

The 22-year-old will push for a starting spot and help share the goalscoring burden. Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently this season, and Zirkzee could replace him in the starting lineup.

The Dutch attacker is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a top class Premier League striker with the right guidance.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in recent seasons. He could play a key role in the development of the Dutch attacker as well.

A move to Arsenal would be a major step up from Bologna and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing at the Emirates stadium next season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee.