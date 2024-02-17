Champion outfit plot Tottenham raid even if they fail to secure promotion

Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon has been linked with a permanent move to Leeds United.

The 26-year-old Welsh international is currently on loan at the Championship club and he has established himself as a key player for them.

As per reports, Leeds might have to pay £15 million to sign the player permanently and they are prepared to make a move for him even if they fail to secure promotion to the top flight.

Robinson MOT Leeds News: “In today’s market £15m doesn’t seem over the top does it? It does for a Championship team but not for a Premier League team so a lot depends on where Leeds a going to be next season. “I’m sure that even in the Championship if the worst case was to happen they’ll still try and do the deal or make that happen in some kind of way because he’s had such a big impact, he’s been a very, very good addition this season.”

Rodon will probably want to compete at a high level next season and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join Leeds permanently if they fail to secure promotion.

The Whites are currently well-placed to secure promotion to the Premier League and Rodon will be hoping to help them finish the season strongly. Leeds are currently third in the league table and they could secure automatic promotion if they can stay there until the end of the season.

Meanwhile the £15 million asking price could prove to be a bit of a problem for Leeds, especially if they do not secure promotion. A return to the Premier League will give them a bigger transfer war-chest to work with.

The Championship outfit will hope to sign the player for a more reasonable price in the summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.