“Enough of this nonsense” – Richard Keys criticises Chelsea midfielder for the most bizarre of reasons

Bein Sports presenter Richard Keys has hit out at Conor Gallagher during Manchester City vs Chelsea for the most bizarre of reasons.

Chelsea took on Manchester City earlier tonight, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Ex Manchester City star Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead at the Etihad and the Blues were 10 minutes away from winning the game until City midfielder Rodri scores a stunning goal from outside the box to equalise.

Keys was critical of one particular Chelsea player, not for his gameplay, but for his torn socks.

Gallagher was seen playing with the back of his socks all torn up. Keys highlighted it with a post on X, calling it ‘nonsense’, saying there is no need for it.

He also urged the Premier League to place a ban on wearing torn socks like La Liga have.

“Enough of this nonsense. There’s no need for it. The Spanish have outlawed it (although Bellingham gets away with it). It’s time we did.”

Enough of this nonsense. There’s no need for it. The Spanish have outlawed it (although Bellingham gets away with it). It’s time we did. pic.twitter.com/83rHGXq1fF — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 17, 2024

As weird as it may look, the players do this for a reason. It is believed that creating holes in the socks helps release tension in the calf muscles, reducing the risk of cramps and muscle injuries during intense matches.