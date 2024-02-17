This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

PSG are preparing to spend big this summer but nothing is advanced yet

PSG will be looking to strengthen in various areas this summer but I don’t like inventing names, so trust me – mentioning names now in February means 90% inventing because nothing is advanced at this moment guys.

For sure we can mention players appreciated by PSG. For example Leny Yoro at Lille, Bernardo Silva was on the list last summer for PSG so let’s see if they return on that one.

Also Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leão are well known by club director Campos who signed them at Lille, but at the moment there are no concrete negotiations.

It will take time.

Joao Neves has been scouted multiple times by Man United

Joao Neves’ situation will be discussed in the summer for sure, between Benfica and the player’s agent.

Man United are linked but again, they still don’t have a director in place and are working on new signings/summer plan as I mentioned many times.

So, all the names of clubs that are in the media are just for scouting.

Joao has been scouted multiple times by Man United, I already reported that in October/November.

Nothing new so far.

No need for Tottenham to worry about Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou put any rumours of him wanting to leave Tottenham to go to Liverpool to bed in his recent press conference, and guys I’ve nothing on Postecoglou and Liverpool so far.

He’s very happy at Tottenham and I’m not aware of contacts with other clubs. He was also very much involved in talks to convince Lucas Bergvall to join Spurs for example, so it doesn’t look like a worrying situation to me.

Change of pace at Crystal Palace with Glasner

Oliver Glasner has been chosen to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, and fans can now expect modern football, a manager who trusts young players and who helps to develop an offensive football style.

This was crucial for Palace to proceed as Glasner was really convincing in the interviews he had with the club and also he immediately said yes to this possibility.

He loves the chance to be able to work in the Premier League.

Mourinho is ready for a new challenge – now

José Mourinho is 100% open to a new chapter, for sure. He feels ready.

But my job is to tell everyone what’s going on right now, and Mourinho is not negotiating with any club at the moment, despite links with Al Shabab in the past few weeks.

It’s still quiet, preparing for the summer as the Saudis could return, but let’s see what happens with European clubs before then.

Many clubs in the race for Michael Olise

About Michael Olise, I’m receiving many questions but two key points. For Olise, there will be many clubs in the race but for sure he has a release clause in his contract at Crystal Palace and Manchester United know that.

Manchester United’s scouting department already approved the player so the interest will be there. Let’s see what Dan Ashworth decides to do with Michael Olise and also the manager, but for sure he will be one of the names under consideration.

There are going to be other clubs like Man City in the race. Last summer they were interested in him so let’s see what they do. They are signing Savio as I told you from Girona, of course, a different kind of player.

Then there is also interest from Chelsea who wanted the player last summer, so let’s see what’s gonna happen.

All quiet for Girona’s Arnau Martinez at present

It’s true that Arnau has recently signed a new contract with Girona and his release clause has been reduced, and there are a lot of stories around him at the moment but guys, let me clarify that he is 100% focused on Girona.

He wants to complete the season in the best way and Girona already know that Savinho will go to Man City so there’s no urgency to find a new club for Arnau. Quiet so far.