The Oliver Glasner era is about to begin at Crystal Palace, and it should be markedly different from what’s gone before under Roy Hodgson.

Though Hodgson will always be well liked and respected by the hierarchy, who had no hesitation in bringing him back in once Patrick Vieira was sacked, it was definitely the right time for Steve Parish to relieve the 76-year-old of his duties.

Once the fans consistently turn against you – and there were banners being shown at Selhurst Park which evidenced the locals disquiet – then there’s no coming back from that.

Glasner comes highly rated and as CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano noted in his exclusive Daily Briefing, he will bring modern football to Selhurst Park and develop an offensive football style.

He’s also a manager who trusts young players and that has to be of benefit to a club like Palace who hold great stock in the players coming through their academy.

Of course, there will need to be some signings made to give Glasner a helping hand, and one of those could be Stuttgart’s 19-goal striker (WhoScored) Serhou Guirassy.

“Germany will be somewhere they’re looking at, I know Dougie Freedman is looking at Germany,” HITC’s transfer expert, Graeme Bailey told We Are Palace.

“Germany is still a place where you can get good young players, value for money which is something Palace do.

“I think Germany is where they might look for their striker, and [Serhou] Guirassy wouldn’t shock me for Palace.”

If that is the standard of player that Dougie Freedman is looking at, then Palace could be in for a brilliant 2024/25.