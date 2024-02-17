“I have to think about my quality of life” – World class MLS ace ready to call time on his epic career

There comes a time in every footballer’s career when they know it’s time to hang up their boots.

It’s still going to be a hugely conflicting decision given that for many players, it’s all they’ve known since the first time they kicked a ball in earnest.

However good they are, time waits for no man.

That’s why Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez has already let it be known that the upcoming MLS season will be his last in professional football.

The Uruguayan has enjoyed an epic career at Liverpool and Barcelona in particular, and has scored goals wherever he’s been.

That’s expected to continue with Inter, bringing the curtain down on his time in the limelight.

“Yes, I cannot be more sincere and my family already knows. The retirement date is not set, but Inter Miami is the last step,” he was quoted as saying by AS (h/t Football Espana).

“I’m prepared for this last challenge, but it’s also exhausting, I have to think about my quality of life afterwards.”

Given that he’ll be playing alongside former Barca colleagues, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi for the David Beckham-owned outfit, the striker is sure to enjoy a brilliant swan song.

As pure a striker as MLS are likely to have seen, he will be a virtual guarantee of goals for his new club.

Given how they were transformed in the cup competitions upon Messi’s arrival, it’ll be interesting to see how much the club can improve from previous seasons in the 2024 campaign.