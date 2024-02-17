“I would like to” – Champions League winning manager admits he would be interested in the England job in the future

Former Liverpool hero Rafael Benitez has emerged as a surprise contender for the England job.

Gareth Southgate, the current England manager, is approaching the end of his contract, which expires later this year. While a contract extension for Southgate may depend on England’s performance in the upcoming Euros, the FA has reportedly been considering alternative options in case of his departure.

There are quite a few managers who have been linked with the job, including Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and England U21 manager Lee Carsley who guided the youngsters to U21 European Championship last year.

However, Rafael Benitez has come as a shock link.

When asked by The Athletic about whether he would be willing to manage England or his home country of Spain, Benitez expressed his openness to the idea.

He emphasised his desire to lead a national team capable of competing for trophies, citing his preference for a team accustomed to winning.

While acknowledging his good relationship with Southgate and his staff, Benitez hinted at a potential future opportunity in international management, aiming to participate in major tournaments like the World Cup or European Championship.

He said (via The Athletic):

“That is always a dangerous question as there is a manager who is doing the job well. I even have friends on Southgate’s staff – we have a very good relationship.

“But, thinking about the future, I’d like to have a national team capable of competing for trophies. I suffer a lot with defeats.”

“When you are in a team which does not lose so often, you get used to competing to win things. So I would like to have a national team capable of achieving things – but again, all in the future.”

“Then, for the future, maybe international management, a chance to be at a World Cup or European Championship.”

Benitez boasts an impressive managerial career, particularly noted for his successful tenure at Liverpool, where he guided the club to two Champions League finals, including the memorable victory in Istanbul in 2005.

With a track record of winning 13 trophies throughout his career, Benitez’s suitability for the England role remains a topic of debate and speculation.