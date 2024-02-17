In the first half of Leeds United’s 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle, Adam Pope blasted Wilfried Gnonto, as he failed to stay onside for a golden chance.

The linesman raised his flag late in the first half and the own goal by Ashley Phillips was disallowed.

The Italy international played the ball into the middle, but because he was on the wrong side of his man, the goal was eventually ruled out.

“It is criminal from Willy Gnonto to be offside there,” Pope said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He is arguing his case but he can see right across the line. He fires it in and it’s a great finish from Phillips, the big Plymouth centre-back.”

The 20-year-old has been in fine form lately for Leeds United. He has five goals in last five appearances for the club as Leeds have won 8 league games in a row.