Leeds United are facing the looming prospect of potentially losing their rising teenage star, Archie Gray, as several interested clubs closely monitor the talented youngster.

According to Pete O’Rourke, who shared insights on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Insider Track Podcast, the Championship club may need to fend off numerous offers for their prized midfielder.

During the January transfer window, several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Everton, and Crystal Palace, actively pursued Gray but the club rebuffed all bids.

It is also claimed that Leeds have no interest in selling their academy talent, who is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the country.

The 17-year-old prodigy recently extended his contract with Leeds United, which now runs until June 2028, which showed the club’s commitment to retaining their young talent.

Hailing from Durham, Gray has been a consistent presence in Daniel Farke’s lineup, making 31 appearances in the Championship this season, assisting 2 goals.

His versatility is evident, as he has primarily played as a right-back in 21 outings, while also featuring in various midfield roles in 13 matches across all competitions.