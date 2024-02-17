Liverpool plot summer raid for 17-year-old midfield prodigy

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

The Premier League giants were keen on the player during the January transfer window and they remain very interested in moving for him at the end of the season as per Football Insider.

The 17-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for Leeds and it remains to be seen whether the Championship outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

The midfielder has a contract with Leeds United until the summer of 2028 and the Whites are under no pressure to sell him just yet. However, if they fail to secure promotion to the top flight at the end of the season, Gray might be tempted to join a big club.

He will want to compete at the highest level and continue his development with ample first-team action. If Liverpool can provide him with game assurances, they will be an attractive destination for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they have a proven track record of nurturing young players into established first-team players.

The Reds are unlikely to be the only club keen on Archie Gray and Leeds might have to fend off approaches from multiple clubs in the summer. The Whites will be desperate to secure promotion back to the Premier League so that they can hold onto their top talents.

Gray is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder as well as a full-back. He has the attributes to develop into a useful Premier League midfielder with the right guidance.