Aston Villa have been a team reborn under Unai Emery this season.

Although there’s been a drop off in performance levels and results in the last few games, there’s little doubt that when the Villains are on song these days, they are as formidable an opponent as any other.

Arsenal will attest to that after an epic encounter at Villa Park earlier this season.

Still flying high in the Premier League, Villa have the return of the Europa Conference League to look forward to in the coming weeks too.

It’s a good time for the club and Emery is at the heart of that, however, they could lose out on a financial windfall if they don’t find their form again quickly.

Having dropped out of the Champions League spots, the club face the possibility of losing out on as much as £30m according to Football Insider.

The outlet suggest that Man City could yet help them out by going deep into the Champions League again this season.

Alongside West Ham, Brighton, Liverpool and Arsenal, City’s European campaign could yet benefit the Villains.

UEFA are apparently offering extra places in the competition based on a country’s co-efficient ranking.

Emery will want to concentrate on what his club are doing first and foremost, but having a fallback option isn’t the worst thing to happen.