Several players at Newcastle United are approaching the end of their contracts, raising questions about their future at the club.

Among them are backup goalkeepers Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie, along with center-back Paul Dummett and midfielder Matt Ritchie, whose agreements are all set to run out in June.

The contract status of club captain Jamaal Lascelles, expiring late in June, remains uncertain as well, although manager Eddie Howe remains optimistic about retaining the defender.

Among those expected to depart from St. James’ Park is former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius, who has yet to make an appearance for the club in the Premier League.

Similarly, Gillespie, despite joining the club three-and-a-half years ago, has not made his league debut for Newcastle.

Both Dummett and Ritchie received one-year contract extensions last summer but are also expected to leave the club.

The club, despite their financial resources, are forced to work cautiously in the transfer market to avoid breaching any FFP or PSR rules.

As Newcastle look to bring in new signings, they may need to offload some players in the upcoming window, potentially leading to the departure of the aforementioned players.