As the 2023/24 season has gone on, things have steadily worsened for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side.

At the beginning of the campaign the Magpies had the Champions League to look forward to for the first time in 20 years, as well as improving on their Premier League showing in 2022/23.

The pinnacle of the season has to be the epic demolition of Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park, but since then, however, things have gone downhill.

Injuries to key players saw Newcastle not only get knocked out of the Champions League, but out of Europe altogether.

On the cusp of another Carabao Cup semi-final, a mistake by Kieran Trippier in the dying seconds saw their tie against Chelsea head to penalties – which the Blues went on to win.

The injuries have since piled up, and the latest concern for Callum Wilson is likely to wipe £10m off his value according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet suggest that before his most recent injury, the Magpies are likely to have been able to demand between £15m-£20m for his services, but given his age, the fact he’s out of contract next year and also that he’s become injury-prone, they’re unlikely to be able to get anywhere close to that figure.