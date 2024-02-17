Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch believes Bruno Guimaraes is the perfect fit for Newcastle.

Guimaraes joined the club from Lyon in 2022 for £40m, and very quickly established himself as a fan favourite at St James Park.

The 26-year-old is one of the most technically gifted players at the club, but it is his attitude and passion that has left fans fall in love with him.

Discussing the Brazilian on the latest episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, he said:

Newcastle had a difficult start to the season.”

“Loads of injuries to key players. It does feel like they are playing a lot better now.

“Watching them the other night Bruno Guimaraes on fire. He is a great player. He feels perfect for Newcastle, they have really taken to him.”

Since his arrival, Guimaraes has featured in 92 games for the Magpies, contributing with 13 goals and 12 assists.

His instrumental role in their Champions League qualification last season, with 10 goal contributions (5 goals and 5 assists), underscores his importance to the team.

Newcastle have not been able to replicate their form from last season, and injuries have played a big role in that.

They currently sit 7th in the table with 37 points, with a 12 point gap between them and the 4th placed Aston Villa.

But Guimaraes continues to impress the fans, both on and off the pitch.