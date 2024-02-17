Premier League manager set to step down after recent health scare

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set to step down following a recent health scare, which led to the cancellation of the Eagles’ press conference on Thursday after the 76-year-old fell ill during training.

According to The Guardian, the club were already considering sacking Hodgson, with his replacement already identified.

The report states that Palace chairman Steve Parish was present when Hodgson was taken to the hospital, and it is expected that Parish will confirm Hodgson’s decision to step down from his post for the remaining four months of his contract.

Oliver Glasner, who led Frankfurt to the Europa League in 2022, is expected to replace Hodgson.

The decision on Glasner’s appointment could be finalized before Monday’s game at Everton.

Hodgson’s future at Palace had been uncertain, with previous reports indicating that his tenure was in jeopardy pending the team’s performance against Chelsea.

While the club did not take any immediate action following their defeat to Chelsea, Hodgson’s health situation appears to have prompted his decision to step down.