Pundit Stan Collymore believes Palace should look to appoint Graham Potter as a new manager.

Potter is still highly regarded for his role in transforming Brighton and Hove Albion into one of the most fluid and well-managed teams in European football.

Collymore also thinks Hodgson should stay at Palace behind-the-scenes as the Eagles could still use his knowledge of the game.

“I think it would be a very clever move for Crystal Palace to take on Roy Hodgson behind the scenes and use his years of experience in the sport to help take them forward,” Collymore adds.

“Then bring in a coach who can make the players better, such as Graham Potter, and work together towards propelling the London club up the hierarchy of English football – being regulars in the top 10 of the Premier League.”