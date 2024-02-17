Under pressure West Ham manager David Moyes, has received support from an unlikely source in Troy Deeney.

Criticism has been directed at Moyes for West Ham’s pragmatic playing style, which, although effective in yielding results, has not always been pleasing on the eye.

Despite facing scrutiny, Moyes led the Hammers to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season, a significant achievement considering their prior struggles in the league.

Former striker Troy Deeney has come out in support of Moyes, suggesting that sacking him would require a significant budget of £200 million to revamp the squad.

Writing for The Sun, he highlighted Moyes’ achievements, stating that under his leadership, the club has finished 6th and 7th in the Premier League, have won them the Conference League, are currently through to the Round of 16 in this season’s Europa League and currently sit in the top half of the Premier League table.

He noted that the only reason fans are rallying up against him is that they want to see a more expansive style of football.

He wrote:

“Moyes often says West Ham fans have never had it this good over a three or four-year period — and he is right.”

“Under the Scots, they have finished sixth and seventh in the Premier League, won a European trophy, reached another European semi-final and are through to the last 16 of this season’s Europa League, while still in the top half of the table.”

“What more do Hammers fans realistically want?”

“Well, what they want is a more expansive, entertaining possession-based style.”

“Your average football fan is a lot more educated than ten or 20 years ago because of the amount of quality analysis there is about tactics and other aspects of the industry.”

“It is easier than ever for supporters to regard bosses like Moyes — an excellent coach with an impressive CV — as cautious, negative and outdated.”