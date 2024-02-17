Video: Raheem Sterling embarrasses Kyle Walker before firing Chelsea into the lead against Man City

Raheem Sterling continues to haunt his former club Manchester City, finding the back of the net for Chelsea for the second time this season.

The English forward previously scored in the thrilling 4-4 draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge, and he has once again made his mark at the Etihad Stadium.

The goal came from a devastating counter-attack. Jackson flicked the ball on to Gusto who slid him through first time, sending him clear on goal.

Maintaining his composure, Jackson stayed onside before calmly squaring the ball to Sterling on the far post, who cuts inside to leave Walker on the floor before firing past Ederson.

Watch the goal below:

 

footage courtesy Bein Sports

