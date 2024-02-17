Video: Rodri fires in a rocket from outside the box to equalise for Manchester City

Rodri has once again proven his knack for scoring crucial goals for Manchester City, as he finds the back of the net against Chelsea in a pivotal moment of the match.

With just seven minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Chelsea holding onto a lead courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal, Manchester City pulls level, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Walker’s volley is blocked by Colwill but falls straight towards Rodri who lashes on it first time. The powerful effort takes a big deflection off Disasi’s thigh taking it over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Watch the goal below:

"That's a massive goal" Rodri BLASTS it home for Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/IR1kv2lt9a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2024