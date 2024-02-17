Video: Trossard and Havertz join in on the fun as Arsenal make it 5 against Burnley

Arsenal’s impressive run continues as they secure another commanding victory, this time a 5-0 triumph over Burnley.

The visitors wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring within the first five minutes. Bukayo Saka doubled the lead from the penalty spot before half-time.

And the England star picked up right where he left off, as he scored 2 minutes into the second half with a fierce strike to make it 3.

Trossard then added a fourth goal with a fine finish, followed by Havertz slicing through the Burnley defense to cap off the 5-0 win.

Mikel Arteta has Arsenal absolutely flying in this important stage of the season as the title race heats up. They have now scored 9 goals without conceding a goal in their last two games.

