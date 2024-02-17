West Ham United could look to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the season.

West Ham director Tim Steidten is reportedly hoping to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the club’s next manager and the Hammers could look to get rid of the Scottish manager in order to appease Steidten.

West Ham managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League under his management last year but they have been quite mediocre in the Premier League this season. Unless the league form improves drastically, Moyes faces an uncertain future at the London club.

While there is no doubt that he has done a reasonably good job at West Ham since taking over, the Hammers will need a better manager if they want to compete in Europe regularly.

Tuchel has proven himself at some of the biggest clubs in the world and he has managed in the Premier League before. He managed to win the Champions League trophy with Chelsea during his time in England and he could be a quality appointment for West Ham.

The Hammers have a talented squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot push for European qualification every season with the right manager in charge. The arrival of Tuchel will make them an attractive destination for players as well.