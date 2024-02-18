Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Reacting to the rumours about a move to the West Midlands club, the 22-year-old has revealed that it is flattering for him to be linked with top Premier League clubs but he is focused on the task at hand and he is not going to be distracted by any potential transfer rumours.

In an interview with Voetbal Primeur, Summerville said: “I get a few things here and there when friends and family send me articles. I don’t look at it (too much) myself. I’m a boy who first works harder and only looks at it later,” Summerville explains.

“When I have a meeting with my agents, I hear some things here and there. I think that’s nice to hear. It indicates that I’m on the right track, that things are going well.

“For now, I’m focusing on our goal and that is to put Leeds back where they belong. The Premier League. In the meantime, I don’t want any distractions.”