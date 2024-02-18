After turning down Crystal Palace, Julen Lopetegui is interested in taking the West Ham United position, sources have told Football Insider.

The former Wolves manager is rumored to be keen to get back into the Premier League and to work for one of the top ten English teams.

Football Insider has been informed by reliable sources that the Spaniard is “keen” to move to the London Stadium.

Lopetegui turned down a Crystal Palace job offer to succeed Roy Hodgson, but he would return to management if the Irons make an offer.

Before joining Wolves, Lopetegui was at Porto, Real Madrid, and Sevilla. Reports also indicate that AC Milan is considering replacing Stefano Pioli with Lopetegui.