Former Leeds United star Carlton Palmer expects the Yorkshire club to sign Joe Rodon permanently from Tottenham should they win promotion back to the Premier League but the pundit is not happy with the fee Spurs are asking for.

According to Football Insider, several Premier League clubs have been alerted by the Welshman’s displays at Elland Road this season, with some even said to have enquired about the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are believed to value the centre-back between £10m and £15m and that transfer fee would be a problem for Leeds if they fail to win promotion to the English top flight.

Rodon has been fantastic for Daniel Farke this season and has played a role in the Whites’ current run of form as they find themselves in the Championship’s automatic promotion spots.

However, despite the Wales international’s impact, Carlton Palmer believes the 6ft 4in centre-back is only worth around £8m.

“Will he go back to Spurs? No, he won’t. £10m to £15m is a lot of money. So, at the end of the season, Leeds United are going to have a look at whether they get promoted and see where they see it at,” the former Leeds stars told Football League World.

“I think (Rodon should cost) about £8m. £10m to £15m is just too much. Should Leeds get promoted, then the conversation needs to be had. He can step up and play in the Premier League.”