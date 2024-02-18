Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old is one of the best strikers in European football right now and clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on securing his services.

Osimhen scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and he helped Napoli win the league title. Naturally, the top clubs are keen on signing him.

The 25-year-old is likely to cost a premium this summer and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are prepared to pay a club-record fee for him.

According to a report from the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Arsenal might have an advantage when it comes to signing the Nigerian international striker.

Although Chelsea have the financial muscle to pay the reported €130 million asking price for the striker, they will not be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football next season. That is where Arsenal have a major advantage and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can get the deal done.

They will need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Osimhen would be a tremendous acquisition. Jesus has not been able to score goals regularly and Osimhen could solve that problem for Arsenal. He is a reliable finisher and he has shown his quality in the Italian league as well as the UEFA Champions League with Napoli.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. Arsenal are currently pushing for the league title and the player could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.