Exclusive: Arsenal among top clubs scouting Ajax wonderkid but new deal close, says transfer expert

Arsenal are among the top clubs scouting Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that he’s been aware of interest from the Gunners in Hato for some time now, even if there’s nothing much more concrete than that happening at the moment.

The 17-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back, looks like the latest outstanding talent to rise up through Ajax’s academy, and he could be a fine fit at the Emirates Stadium, though it seems that first he’ll be signing a new deal with his current club.

According to Romano, Hato is now just a matter of details away from putting pen to paper on a new Ajax contract, and it’s not expected to include a release clause.

“I’ve mentioned interest from Arsenal in Jorrel Hato multiple times because they’ve been scouting him for months, but it’s also the same for other European top clubs,” Romano said.

“Hato is also set to sign new deal at Ajax very soon, it’s a matter of final details; and it will include NO release clause, from what I’m told.”

One imagines Arsenal and other top clubs will surely continue to monitor the talented young Dutchman, who looks like having a very big future in the game.