Bernardo Silva still interested in moving to European giants after Man City squashed transfer attempt last summer

Man City’s Bernardo Silva has been a wanted man across many recent transfer windows but it is being reported that the Portuguese star is still interested in a move to European giants.

The 29-year-old was a target for Paris Saint-Germain last summer and was very close to leaving the Premier League champions before penning a new three-year contract with the Manchester club instead.

According to Le Parisien, all parties involved in the deal had agreed to the transfer but it ultimately fell through as Pep Guardiola did not want to let one of his key players go.

It is now being reported by Sports Zone that Silva still wants to join PSG but the Ligue 1 champions are said to be thinking twice about the deal due to the player’s age, with Luis Enrique largely preferring youth over experience.

Silva is a major player for Man City and has featured in 30 matches for Guardiola this season, providing his team with eight goals and four assists. If the Portuguese star was to leave the Manchester club this summer it would be a major loss as the midfielder’s quality is not easily found across world football.

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG this summer, the Parisians would have the money to bring Silva to the French capital but it remains to be seen if they submit an official bid over the coming months.