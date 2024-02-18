Chelsea are plotting a stunning move to sign striker with 29 goals this season

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a stunning move to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane.

The Tottenham club legend left the North London club in the summer to join the Bundesliga giants in search of a silverware.

While Kane has enjoyed an exceptional individual season, scoring 29 goals in 30 games, Bayern’s overall performance has fallen short of their usual standards, potentially leading to their first trophyless season in years.

Their only chance of winning a silverware this season is if they win the Champions League and/or the Bundesliga.

However, chances for both looks slim as they are 8 points behind Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the league and in Europe, they have already lost the first-leg of the round of 16 to Lazio.

He is now being linked with a move away from Bayern, with Football Insider claiming that Chelsea are monitoring his situation at the club.

The report claims that Chelsea are ‘hearing whispers’ that Kane is unhappy at Bayern and are hoping that they could tempt him into joining Stamford Bridge.

It further claims that Todd Boehly would go as far as paying a similar fee to what Bayern paid Tottenham for his services which is said to be close to £82m.

That being said, it will not be easy to lure him to Chelsea due to his strong affiliation with their rivals Tottenham.