Confirmed Luton Town vs Man United team news: Zero changes from Ten Hag

Man United travel to Kenilworth Road to face a tricky Luton Town team on Sunday afternoon with Erik ten Hag’s men looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row.

It has been a poor season overall for the Red Devils but recent results have given everyone at Old Trafford a lift despite the performances not being perfect.

Last time out saw Man United achieve a huge result with a 2-1 win away at Aston Villa and a victory over Luton on Sunday would see Ten Hag’s team move to within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham.

The Dutch coach must have been happy with his team’s performance at Villa Park as he has named an unchanged starting 11 for the Luton clash.

? TEAM NEWS! ? The Reds are unchanged from last weekend's win at Villa, with @LukeShaw23 passed fit to start ?#MUFC || #LUTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2024

As for Luton, Rob Edwards’ team have been an exciting watch this season and have performed better than most expected.

The Hatters are currently one point outside of the relegation zone and a win over Man United would not only be a momentous occasion in itself, but it would take Luton four points clear of Everton.

Edwards’ team suffered a really bad defeat last time out losing 3-1 to Sheffield United.

For the arrival of Man United, Luton have made two changes with Reece Burke and Jordan Clark being replaced by Teden Mengi and former Red Devils’ star, Tahith Chong.