Dani Alves struggling mentally in Barcelona prison; fears mount over potential self-harm

FC Barcelona
Former Barcelona fullback Dani Alves is said to be mentally struggling inside the prison. 

That is according to the testimony of his former cellmate as revealed by a report from Spanish outlet Sport.

“As a result of the trial, he has been hit by the slump. He’s kind of depressed, crestfallen. Educators and officials are supporting him.”

Alves is facing trial after being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Barcelona.

As per the report, Dani Alves maintained his innocent during his testimony. Meanwhile, it is suggested that the player is struggling with depression and there are concerns that he could contemplate suicide as well.

“For fear that he would cut himself or try to do something crazy or stories like that. He was with that protocol the day after the trial.”

The trial is currently ongoing, with several hearings already having taken place in the first week of February.

The verdict in Alves’ trial is expected to be announced in the next few days.

 

