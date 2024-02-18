David De Gea has reportedly made a decision regarding his future

David De Gea has been without a club since parting ways with Manchester United in the summer.

The Spanish keeper had a chance to return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest making a move for him in the winter transfer window. But it was reported that De Gea turned down the move.

He has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the past few months, with reports suggesting that he was in talks with Saudi Pro-League side Al-Shabab in January and Al Nassr in November. But the move did not materialise as his wife was not keen on moving to Saudi.

The latest report from The Sun indicates De Gea’s preference for a return to La Liga, where he awaits an offer from a Spanish club. Allegedly, he is open to joining either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid, even if it means serving as a backup goalkeeper.

Despite his significant contributions to Manchester United over nearly 12 years, amassing over 500 appearances and securing multiple trophies, De Gea’s departure from the club didn’t conclude on the most amicable terms.

The decision not to extend his contract in the summer left both De Gea and many others disappointed, particularly considering his dedicated service to the Red Devils.