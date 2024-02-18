Fabrizio Romano reveals important call between Kylian Mbappe & Real Madrid chief that paved way for transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some interesting detail from the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid story on his YouTube channel today.

Speaking in the video clip below, Romano explained that Mbappe made the classy step of calling Real Madrid president Florentino Perez directly shortly after rejecting a move to the Bernabeu two years ago.

It looked like the France international was ready to move to Real at that point, but he ended up committing to a new deal at PSG, which is the one now set to expire in the summer.

According to Romano, however, it seems Mbappe’s gesture towards Perez at that time maintained their good relationship and seemed to pave the way for a future deal…

Mbappe would be a hugely exciting signing for Madrid, forming a potentially elite attack alongside other world class talents like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

This is a big loss for PSG, of course, but Romano also says that the Ligue 1 giants seem to have accepted the player’s decision and are starting to plan for life without the 25-year-old.