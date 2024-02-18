Liverpool defender admits he could leave in the summer

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted he could leave the club at the end of the season.

The Reds beat the likes of Bayern and Ajax to sign him from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in 2019.

He came with a high reputation but has failed to establish himself in the first-team, making only 4 appearances.

Since his arrival, the 22-year-old has been loaned out to various clubs, including Preston, Schalke, and FSV Mainz 05 this season, where he has notably made 21 league appearances this season, scoring two goals.

In a recent interview with Voetbal Nieuws (via Liverpool Echo), van den Berg hinted at the possibility of leaving Liverpool if the chances of regular playing time are limited upon his return in the summer.

Van den Berg expressed awareness of the challenges he faces in breaking into the Liverpool side, particularly with established defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the mix. He acknowledged the difficulty of competing for a starting spot alongside such formidable players. He said: “If I go back to Liverpool, they might want me to stay. If I see that I won’t get much game time, then I might choose to leave. It’s really important to me that I play.” “In previous years, I didn’t feel like I would be starting next to Virgil. I don’t know yet what my chances will be like next summer. I think I’m doing well. I can handle playing at Liverpool. I can compete. But being a starter is different. Virgil and Konate are not easy to beat. I know it will be hard.”

Despite being impressive on his loan spells, chances of him breaking into the Liverpool side looks slim due to the quality they have.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are their preferred starting duo while Jarell Quansah is also having a breakout season and has looked solid.

However, Matip is set to leave in the summer and Liverpool will need to sign another centre-back to add depth to the squad.