Liverpool taking firm steps to sign 22-year-old defender who will cost €55 million

Liverpool are hoping to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Premier League side are now taking firm steps to sign the 22-year-old Ecuador international and he could cost around €55 million at the end of the season.

Hincapie has established himself as a reliable defender in the Bundesliga and he has helped Leverkusen climb to the top of the table. It remains to be seen whether he can help his team win the league title this season before moving on to the Premier League. A move to England would be an exciting step up for him and Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Reds were linked with the defender during the summer transfer window as well and his agent confirmed their interest in the player.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay the asking price for the 22-year-old central defender. He could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons if he manages to adapt to English football and fulfil his potential.

With Joel Matip leaving the club at the end of the season, Liverpool must make it a priority to improve their defensive unit and Hincapie would certainly be a solid, long-term investment.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a left back as well and he could rotate with players like Andrew Robertson during rotation and injuries.