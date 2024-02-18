Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Antonio Silva.

According to a report via Fichajes, Benfica could consider selling the 20-year-old central defender at the end of the season in order to boost the club’s finances.

Antonio Silva has a release clause of €100 million in his contract and Manchester United are reportedly confident of securing an agreement with the Portuguese club to sign the player.

The two clubs are yet to begin talks regarding a potential move and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can convince Benfica to accept a reasonable fee.

Silva is regarded as one of the most talented young defenders in European football right now and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

The Red Devils will need to bring in alternatives for players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire at the end of the season. Both players are being linked with exits from Old Trafford.

Silva would be a solid, long-term investment for them and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly and make an instant impact. The 20-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class defender.

Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented players throughout his managerial career and he could help the 20-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well. He could form a quality partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the club’s defence.