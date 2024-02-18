Manchester United remain keen on improving their attacking options at the end of the season.

A report from Florian Plettenberg claims that they are interested in the Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season for the Italian club, scoring 9 goals and picking up 6 assists across all competitions.

Zirkzee has been linked with other Premier League clubs like Arsenal as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make their move for the Dutch attacker at the end of the season.

They have signed Rasmus Hojlund at the start of the season and the Denmark international has started to show his qualities in the Premier League. He has been on an impressive scoring run lately but the Red Devils need more depth in the position.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and the need a deeper squad. Signing another attacker should be a top priority for them.

??More on Mathys #Tel X ManUtd: ?? In the past few weeks, ManUtd have intensively analyzed him ?? The club have contacted his management and inquired about a potential transfer in the summer ?? #MUFC definitely want to sign another striker in the summer. Aside from that,… pic.twitter.com/qUVFOg0JtU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 17, 2024

Zirkzee certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up for him as well and he will look to showcase his qualities in English football.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel as well. They have already contacted the 18-year-old’s entourage as well.