Manchester United’s prospective sporting director Dan Ashworth wants Chelsea man as his first signing

Manchester United are actively pursuing Dan Ashworth from Newcastle to fill the role of sporting director, aiming to strengthen their backroom staff.

Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that Ashworth has already accepted to join the Red Devils but the two clubs are yet to agree on a compensation.

Additionally, Manchester United are also keen on bringing former Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox to collaborate with Ashworth in their new setup.

Ashworth has wasted no time in formulating plans for his new role at Old Trafford, reportedly already eyeing his first signing.

The Sun claims that Ashworth is keen on recruiting Kyle Macaulay, a Chelsea analyst, as his initial move upon joining United.

He joined Chelsea with Graham Potter in 2022 and while the former Brighton manager could not survive the sack, Macaulay was retained by the club.

Ashworth’s interest in Macaulay suggests a strategic focus on analytics and data-driven decision-making.

There are quite a few changes happening behind the scenes at the club after the INEOS completed a minority takeover and taken over the operations of the club.

