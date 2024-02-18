Chelsea could reportedly be set to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Bayern Munich’s talented young striker Mathys Tel.

Simon Phillips claims the Blues are scouting Tel and have added him to their list of targets for the summer, with a major signing up front making sense as a priority for Mauricio Pochettino and co.

Tel has shown some promise during his time at Bayern, though he’s perhaps not played as much as he would’ve liked, with Harry Kane coming in up front and not looking like someone who’s likely to lose his place any time soon.

Tel could therefore do well to consider someone like Chelsea, who have shown their commitment to trusting and developing top young players like him.

Still, Tel has also been linked with Manchester United by Florian Plettenberg, as per the post on X below…

?Excl. News #Tel: Manchester United have made contact for the first time and are very interested to sign him in summer! #MUFC ?? Two more clubs from ??????? have also inquired about him in the last weeks. ?? Been told: Even though it's not easy for him right now, he still doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/kjBlH02BBp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 16, 2024

The Red Devils are also a little short of goals at the moment, with an over-reliance on youngster Rasmus Hojlund, while Marcus Rashford has suffered a major dip in form this term.

It would be exciting to see a top talent like Tel in the Premier League in the near future.