Newcastle United transfer expert Marcel Bout was reportedly in attendance when the Magpies clashed with Bournemouth in the Premier League as per reports.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw and Bout was in attendance as he ran the rule over the players on the pitch.

It is unclear as to whether the Newcastle transfer guru was looking at any particular player ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have been linked with Dominic Solanke in recent months and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the 26-year-old at the end of the season.

They could certainly use more quality in the attacking department and Solanke would be a superb addition.

He has established himself as one of the best strikers in the league this season and the player could be tempted to join Newcastle.

He has worked under Eddie Howe in the past during their time together at Bournemouth and the opportunity to reunite in the summer could be attractive for both parties.

Solanke has scored 16 goals and picked up 4 assists across all competitions this season.