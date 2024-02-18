There has been a lot of talk around the future of Wolves’ Pedro Nero this week and his manager Gary O’Neil has shut them down following their win over Tottenham on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves have to sell Neto to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and the money brought in could be used to overhaul O’Neil’s squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Midlands club will demand more than the £53m they received from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes last summer and any sale of the Portuguese winger is expected to cost an interested party over £60m, reports The Standard.

The report states that Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the admirers of the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window but O’Neil has shut down any rumours of his key man’s departure.

“We’re not planning to lose Neto. But there will always be a plan in place,” the Wolves boss stated via Fabrizio Romano.

“The club’s stance will be decided in the summer on who we think we can lose — and what the price needs to be.”

O’Neil’s words suggest that Wolves do not plan on losing Neto but if a big enough bid arrives on their doorstep, they will sell the 23-year-old.

The Portuguese star has been one of the most exciting players in the Premier League in recent seasons and that has been no different during the current campaign.

Neto assisted Wolves’ winner against Tottenham on Saturday, which takes his total goal contributions for the season to 14 (three goals and 11 assists). The Premier League club will certainly not want to lose the player over the summer but the “Big Six” clubs in England are showing strong interest.