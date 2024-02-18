Arsenal take positive steps towards beating Barcelona to attacker transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been scouting Red Bull Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh ahead of a potential summer transfer window move.

The Gunners seem to be keen admirers of Gloukh, and are described as taking positive steps towards pursuing this deal, though Barcelona could also be rivals for the young Israel international’s signature, according to a report from Football Transfers.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder could surely be a fine fit for either Arsenal or Barca, who both have a proud history of bringing elite young talent into their first-team.

Gloukh surely has a big future ahead of him, and his next move will be important in terms of ensuring it’s the best thing for his development.

Playing time is surely crucial for a player at his age, so the teenager will need to pick carefully, and it’s not currently clear if he’d be likely to get more games at the Emirates Stadium or the Nou Camp.

Arsenal have built a hugely impressive squad under Mikel Arteta, so there’d be competition from other attacking midfielders like Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, though Barcelona also have some big names like Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and Gavi.