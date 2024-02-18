Premier League giants held talks with Kylian Mbappe’s representatives earlier this week

Manchester City engaged in discussions with representatives of Kylian Mbappe last Monday, according to a report from Spanish radio network Cadena SER.

The meeting, held in Manchester, aimed to explore the potential for Mbappe’s transfer to the club.

The report suggests that Mbappe has three representatives actively involved in orchestrating his future moves.

This development follows earlier reports in the week indicating Mbappe’s expressed desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, conveyed to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Kylian Mbappe to Manchester City?
While Real Madrid currently stand as the frontrunner for Mbappe’s signature, the situation remains fluid, with other top clubs also in contention.

Among them, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are reportedly considering making a bid for the talented forward.

Mbappe’s move to the Premier League over Real Madrid would be a significant one for the league.

Such a signing would undoubtedly further elevate the profile and competitiveness of the league.

