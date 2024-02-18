Rasmus Hojlund breaks Premier League record with Luton goals

Luton Town Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games after bagging a brace in the first half of the Red Devils’ clash with Luton Town on Sunday.

The Denmark international started life at Old Trafford slowly as the striker hadn’t scored a Premier League goal until December following his summer move from Atalanta.

Man United fans would have been wondering when that goal was going to come but it eventually did when the 21-year-old netted on Boxing Day when Man United beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The youngster has now scored in every league game he has played in since and his goal against Luton on Sunday earned Hojlund the record of being the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

More Stories about Rasmus Hojlund
Video: Hojlund produces world-class piece of skill to score second goal vs Luton Town
Video: Massive error from Luton star helps Rasmus Hojlund net first-minute goal for Man United
Real Madrid plan raid on Man United as they eye up a move for in-form young player

Hojlund (21 years and 14 days old) takes the record from Joe Willock (21 years and 272 days old) and this current run of form will have Man United fans very excited.

The Danish star’s brace against Luton has made it 13 goals in 30 matches for the striker this season and it looks like there are many more on the way given his current form.

More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.