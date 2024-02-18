Rasmus Hojlund breaks Premier League record with Luton goals

Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games after bagging a brace in the first half of the Red Devils’ clash with Luton Town on Sunday.

The Denmark international started life at Old Trafford slowly as the striker hadn’t scored a Premier League goal until December following his summer move from Atalanta.

Man United fans would have been wondering when that goal was going to come but it eventually did when the 21-year-old netted on Boxing Day when Man United beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The youngster has now scored in every league game he has played in since and his goal against Luton on Sunday earned Hojlund the record of being the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

Rasmus Hojlund becomes the youngest ever player to score in six goals in a row in the Premier League! #BBCFootball #LUTMUN pic.twitter.com/MytoSUzdbN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 18, 2024

Hojlund (21 years and 14 days old) takes the record from Joe Willock (21 years and 272 days old) and this current run of form will have Man United fans very excited.

The Danish star’s brace against Luton has made it 13 goals in 30 matches for the striker this season and it looks like there are many more on the way given his current form.